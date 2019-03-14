Way of the 'Wolf': Russian Female MMA Champ Signs Up With UFC (PHOTOS)

Having won the Fight Nights Global bantamweight championship in Moscow in 2018, Jojua currently boasts a fighting record of seven wins and two losses, and is the first female Russian MMA titleholder to sign a contract with UFC.

Liana Jojua, a 23-year old Russian professional MMA fighter hailing from Georgia nicknamed "Mgeli" (Wolf), has recently announced on social media that she's signed a contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

A native of Tbilisi, Liana rose to prominence a year ago when she won the Fight Nights Global bantamweight championship, triumphing in a final match against Marina Mokhnatkina in Moscow.

"I signed a contract with UFC", she wrote on her Instagram page, thanking "everyone who helped to make it happen" and adding that the date of her first UFC fight, as well as the identity of her first opponent, will soon be revealed.

Jojua became the third Russian female fighter to sign a contract with UFC, the first two being Yana Kunitskaya and Alexandra Albu; her fighting record currently stands at seven wins and two losses.