Football Star Neymar to Be Probed by UEFA Over Insulting Referees – Report

The famous football player did not participate in his team's latest match in the Champions League against Manchester United, but took to Instagram to harshly criticise the work of the referees, using profanity.

UEFA has appointed "an ethics and disciplinary Inspector" to look into comments that Brazilian-born football star Neymar made on his social media account targeting referees in the latest match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United. UEFA promised to publish information about the probe "in due course".

"A disciplinary investigation has been initiated based on Article 31(3) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations in connection with statements made by PSG player Neymar", UEFA said.

© AFP 2018 / Neymar Throws a Hissy Fit as VAR Completes Manchester United's Miracle Comeback

Neymar earlier lashed out at the video assistant referee (VAR) system, saying that its operators "do not understand football", going on to call their work "disgrace". The offending Instagram post, which reportedly read "go f**k yourselves", was later removed by the player.

Neymar, who was not participating in the game due to a foot injury, was referring to the VAR decision that gave Manchester United a penalty at the end of the game, which led the team to defeat PSG.