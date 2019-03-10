Russian Boxer Bivol Beats Joe Smith Jr, Retains WBA Light Heavyweight Title

The fight took place in New York late on Saturday and went all 12 rounds before the Russian boxer won with the score of 118-110, 119-109, 119-109.
Bivol remains unbeaten in his professional career having won all of his 16 fights, including 11 by knockout. In contrast, this is 29-year-old Joe Smith Jr.'s third defeat in 24 fights.
Thank you all for your support! pic.twitter.com/2ssSSFR9lM— Dmitry Bivol (@bivol_d) 10 марта 2019 г.
READ MORE: Golden Oldies: The Sport Stars Who Kept on Performing Well Past Their Prime
All comments
Show new comments (0)