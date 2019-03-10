Russian Speed Skater Pavel Kulizhnikov Beats World Record at 500 Meters Event

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian speed skater Pavel Kulizhnikov renewed the world record at 500 meters at the final stage of the ISU World Cup Speed Skating 2018–2019 in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Kulizhnikov won the first race, finishing the distance at 33.616 seconds.

© Photo : YouTube/Abdulio Ramirez WATCH US Figure Skater Drop His Partner Headfirst on Ice

Earlier in the same race, the world record was updated by fellow Japanese sprinter Tatsuya Shinhama (33.835), who finished second in the end. Another Japanese competitor Yuma Murakami finished third (34.113).

READ MORE: US Speed Skating Team's 'Exposing' Uniforms Cause Twitterstorm

Angelina Golikova became the third at the same distance among women.

Last year, the 14-year-old Russian skater Alexandra Trusova set a new world record at the ISU Junior Grand Prix (JGP) in Lithuania by earning 74.74 points in the short program.