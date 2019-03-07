PSG 'Crowned' as Champions League 'Bottlers' After Collapse Against Man Utd

Although PSG's first-leg lead against the English team was not that unassailable this year, the news still came as a shock to observers and aficionados alike.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain unexpectedly crashed out of the Champions League last-16 second leg on Wednesday night after a dramatic loss to Manchester United.

All the more surprising, the 1-3 defeat at home came after a 2-0 victory in England, despite PSG being bookies' top choice for the Champions League quarterfinals.

Wednesday's game probably brought back painful memories of Barcelona's second-leg comeback against PSG in March 2017. Back then, Barcelona had a 4-0 deficit after the first leg but managed to beat PSG 6-1 at home; the match was regarded as the greatest comeback in Champions League history.

To add insult to injury, internet trolls attempted to immortalise PSG's crash in Wikipedia, placing the French champions in a list of bottling companies.

As things stand now, the mocking edit has been rolled back, but still managed to draw the attention of eagle-eyed Wiki users.

PSG added to Wikipedia list of 'bottling companies' after stunning defeat to Man United. PARIS Saint-Germain trolls have jokingly added the club to a list of “bottling companies” on free encyclopedia Wikipedia. @ManUtd #PSGMUN 😂👏👏 pic.twitter.com/8JMhnIqjnT — PM (@PatheticoMorbid) 7 марта 2019 г.

In case the humour is unclear, in football, "bottler" is a derogatory word used to speak of teams or players who are unable to handle pressure when the odds are in their favour.

Football fans have flocked to Twitter to discuss the stunning defeat, with some branding PSG "the biggest bottlers" football has ever seen.

PSG in 2017 was the biggest collapse in Champions League history.



PSG 2019: Hold my beer… pic.twitter.com/ui7aNKV3Lq — Paddy Power (@paddypower) 6 марта 2019 г.

PSG are the biggest bottlers in world football — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) 6 марта 2019 г.

PSG are rapidly becoming the serial UCL bottlers. — 𝒴𝒶𝓃𝓃𝒾𝒸𝓀 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐞𝐚 (@ChelseaYannick) 6 марта 2019 г.