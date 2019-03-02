WATCH: Olympic Skier Max Hauke Receiving Blood Transfusion Doping in Austria

Blood transfusion is a forbidden doping technique in sports because it increases oxygen delivery to the muscles.

A recently uploaded video shows Austrian skier Max Hauke receiving a blood transfusion in the Austrian ski resort of Seefeld. Blood transfusion is one form of so-called "blood doping" — a term describing a number of techniques designed to increase and optimize oxygen delivery to the muscles. Other methods include the administration of erythropoiesis-stimulating substances, blood substitutes, natural or artificial altitude facilities and innovative gene therapies.

Hauke was arrested during a series of police raids conducted during the Nordic World Cup Ski Championships, which take place between 19 February and 3 March. The raids targeted a Germany-based "criminal organization" suspected of conducting blood doping services for years

© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov 'My Medals are Clean!' Russian Skier Robbed of Chance to Compete at 2018 Olympics Cleared of Doping Charge

Two Austrian skiers, Hauke and Dominik Baldauf, were arrested during the raids on Wednesday. Three other sportsmen, two from Estonia and one from Kazakhstan, were also taken into custody.

"Athletes have been caught using unauthorized methods or substances. Unfortunately — it shocks me — two of our athletes are among them. They have been taken into custody," Markus Gandler of the Austrian Skiing Federation said in an interview.

"The raids were part of a wider police operation targeting criminals from a number of European countries, and WADA's intelligence and investigations department has been providing information and other assistance to the authorities in the course of their operation," the World Anti-Doping Agency said in a statement following the raids.