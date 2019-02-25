Register
14:05 GMT +325 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Chelsea's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga screams at the bench after refusing to be substituted at Wembley on 24 February 2019

    Record Breaking Chelsea Goalkeeper Apologises After Being Roasted on Twitter

    © AP Photo /
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga refused to be substituted by under-pressure manager Maurizio Sarri in the dying moments of extra time in the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley against Manchester City.

    The Basque-born keeper, who signed for a record-breaking £71 million in the summer, was roasted on social media for his act of "disrespect" to Sarri, who was trying to replace him after he went down with cramp.

    Sarri was absolutely furious when Kepa refused to leave the field and be replaced by Willy Caballero as penalties loomed against City in the Carabao Cup Final, which was the London club's only realistic chance of a trophy this season.

    Kepa later made a grovelling apology on Twitter, which has been liked 38,000 times.

    Kepa went on to save Leroy Sane's penalty in the shootout, but could have done better with Sergio Aguero's effort that squeezed under his body as City won 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw.

    Millions of people watching the game on television were shocked as Sarri repeatedly gestured at Kepa to come off but the keeper waved him away, before defender David Luiz came over to speak to him and then passed on a message to the bench that the keeper was feeling fine and wanted to carry on playing.

    Chelsea's under pressure manager Maurizio Sarri gesticulates as he tries to make the substitution on 24 February 2019
    © AP Photo /
    Chelsea's under pressure manager Maurizio Sarri gesticulates as he tries to make the substitution on 24 February 2019

    Sarri stormed down the tunnel in rage and appeared to be all set to turn his back on the team. At the last minute, he turned around and returned to the touchline for the final minutes of extra-time and penalties.

    The Italian, who is widely rumoured to be facing the sack by Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich after a disappointing season, played down the row later.

    "In that situation there was a big misunderstanding. I understood there was a problem and we needed a change. I didn't find out until the doctor arrived to the bench after a few minutes. It was a big misunderstanding. I understood the goalkeeper had cramp and for me he was unable to go to penalties but the problem was not cramp so he was able to go to penalties," Sarri said.

    But the footballing world was definitely on the Italian's side, with many people on Twitter and Facebook believing it was a sign that modern players had too much power.

    "If I was in the dressing room I would expect the manager to come in and deal with it straight away," former Chelsea captain John Terry turned TV pundit said afterwards.

    The incident did nothing to undermine the widespread belief that Sarri has "lost the dressing room" at Chelsea.

    They are sixth in the Premier League, and were recently thrashed 6-0 by City in the league.

    "After this match I have to say that I'm sure (I have the backing of the players) because they played exactly how I asked today and I am proud of my players. We showed to everyone we could become a very solid team. Against Manchester City is not easy so I am really very happy with my players, proud of my players," Sarri said.

    But most football experts believe his days at Stamford Bridge are numbered.    

    Related:

    Meet Chelsea Target Kepa's WAG as He Becomes World's Most Expensive Goalkeeper
    Maurizio Sarri Replaces Antonio Conte as FC Chelsea Manager
    Chelsea Faces Anti-Semitism Charges Over Fans' Chants Targeting Tottenham
    Chelsea-Supporting PM John Major Was Tipped Off About Club Losing Stadium Plea
    Tags:
    substitution, final, refusal, Chelsea FC, Manchester City, Maurizio Sarri, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse