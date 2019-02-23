Register
18:31 GMT +323 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    UFC Fighter Conor McGregor

    Netizens Divided Over Feud Between McGregor's Teammates Ahead of MMA Fight

    © AP Photo/ John Locher
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The upcoming Bellator fight in Dublin is expected to be a memorable encounter between two Irish fighters. Both have trained with Conor “Notorious” McGregor, but one of them was called a "traitor" and "rat" after he switched sides and went to the US, allegedly to help Khabib train to take down the Notorious.

    Peter Queally, an MMA fighter and teammate of Conor McGregor, has added fuel to the fire when it comes to the upcoming Bellator 217 fight, where he will face Myles Price, saying that he was "going to go in and kill him" and calling his opponent a "rat" for the latter's previous actions.

    Price once sparred with both Queally and the Notorious at John Kavanagh's SBG gym, but left them in order to go to the AKA gym in the US, where he trained with Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was preparing for a fight in October 2018 in which the Russian athlete managed to defeat McGregor. Queally, as well as some of his and McGregor's fans, considered Price's actions to be treacherous, calling him a "rat".

    Social media users were left divided by the unfolding dispute, which has been actively intensified by Queally. Many of the latter's fans supported his call on Instagram to "boo the traitor", as he will be entering the octagon for a fight on 23 February.

    "Smash that rat from the bell", a user named scottaskham1 wrote.

    "I hope he plays with him for 2 rounds and in the last round knock him the f**k out. He deserves at least 10 minutes of slaughter", a user named lucaabkhs added.

    Some, on the other hand, wanted Queally to lose the fight due to his animosity

    "Dude you've got a sh**ty attitude. Hope you gonna lose and cry", bob_desangre wrote.

    Many people wondered why Price deserved to be called a "traitor" and a "rat" in the first place, arguing that he owes McGregor nothing.

    "He helped Khabib train for a fight. He's not a traitor. He'd be a fool to of turned down such a great opportunity at AKA", a user named Paulmacvan wrote.

    "Notion that Price should be loyal to McGregor (a man he doesnt like for good reason) — just cos he's Irish- is laughable. […] It's his prerogative to do what's best for his career and not feel obliged to be 'loyal' to someone he doesn't look under the guise of weak nationalism", a user under the handle paul_morrissey86 wrote.

    Related:

    McGregor Rocks Social Media by Slamming MMA Fighter Over UFC Champ Belt
    Clonor McGregor: The Notorious' German Doppelganger Blows Minds (VIDEO)
    Khabib Reveals How He 'Nearly Landed' on DiCaprio After Fight With McGregor
    McGregor Shares Enigmatic Post as Single Mum Wants Him to Take DNA Test
    Khabib, McGregor to Miss NSAC Meeting as They Reach Settlements – Report
    McGregor, Khabib Disqualified for 6 and 9 Months for Post-Fight Brawl
    UK Single Mum Claims Conor McGregor Fathered Her Daughter
    Russian Fighter Khabib Says Would Attack McGregor 100 Times More
    Tags:
    social media reactions, feud, Bellator Fighting Championships, Conor McGregor, Dublin, Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse