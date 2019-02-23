Netizens Divided Over Feud Between McGregor's Teammates Ahead of MMA Fight

The upcoming Bellator fight in Dublin is expected to be a memorable encounter between two Irish fighters. Both have trained with Conor “Notorious” McGregor, but one of them was called a "traitor" and "rat" after he switched sides and went to the US, allegedly to help Khabib train to take down the Notorious.

Peter Queally, an MMA fighter and teammate of Conor McGregor, has added fuel to the fire when it comes to the upcoming Bellator 217 fight, where he will face Myles Price, saying that he was "going to go in and kill him" and calling his opponent a "rat" for the latter's previous actions.

Price once sparred with both Queally and the Notorious at John Kavanagh's SBG gym, but left them in order to go to the AKA gym in the US, where he trained with Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was preparing for a fight in October 2018 in which the Russian athlete managed to defeat McGregor. Queally, as well as some of his and McGregor's fans, considered Price's actions to be treacherous, calling him a "rat".

Social media users were left divided by the unfolding dispute, which has been actively intensified by Queally. Many of the latter's fans supported his call on Instagram to "boo the traitor", as he will be entering the octagon for a fight on 23 February.

"Smash that rat from the bell", a user named scottaskham1 wrote.

"I hope he plays with him for 2 rounds and in the last round knock him the f**k out. He deserves at least 10 minutes of slaughter", a user named lucaabkhs added.

Some, on the other hand, wanted Queally to lose the fight due to his animosity

"Dude you've got a sh**ty attitude. Hope you gonna lose and cry", bob_desangre wrote.

Many people wondered why Price deserved to be called a "traitor" and a "rat" in the first place, arguing that he owes McGregor nothing.

"He helped Khabib train for a fight. He's not a traitor. He'd be a fool to of turned down such a great opportunity at AKA", a user named Paulmacvan wrote.

"Notion that Price should be loyal to McGregor (a man he doesnt like for good reason) — just cos he's Irish- is laughable. […] It's his prerogative to do what's best for his career and not feel obliged to be 'loyal' to someone he doesn't look under the guise of weak nationalism", a user under the handle paul_morrissey86 wrote.