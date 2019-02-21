Manchester City Fan Attacked After Dramatic Last Gasp Victory in Germany

But after the game a City supporter was assaulted and is now in a critical condition in hospital.
Thousands of English fans travelled to the game at the Veltins Arena to see City take on Bundesliga club Schalke 04.
Manchester City issued a statement on Thursday, 21 February, saying they were working with Greater Manchester Police and the Bundeskriminalamt to obtain more information about the incident.
Sorry to learn that a Man City fan was injured last night. My prayer 🙏 for his safety and his family.— raj (@mushfek2619781) 21 February 2019
They said club staff were in Germany supporting the family of the injured fan, who has not been named.
City were trailing 2-1 in the game and were down to 10 men when defender Nicolas Otamendi was controversially sent off.
But their German winger, Sane, equalised and then England international, Sterling, got the winner in the 90th minute. Afterwards Schalke fans reportedly ambushed a small group of City supporters.
The #Schalké miners got well and truly buried last night. There were also reports a #City fan got injured too, I hope they’re alright.— terryfletcher (@terry45336188) 21 February 2019
