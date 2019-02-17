Sliding Out of Harm's Way: WATCH Bobsleigh Team Almost Flatten Track Worker

The footage, captured during the bobsleigh world cup in Lake Placid, New York, shows a track worker, who manages to get of the way track seconds before a collision with Monaco's four-man bobsleigh team. The man was literally a few seconds away from being knocked down by a sleigh moving at full throttle.
Close call in Lake Placid! 🤭— CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) 16 февраля 2019 г.
A track worker didn’t know the flipped Monaco car had turned back upright. He jumped off the track just in the nick of time.
More on bobsleigh: https://t.co/00wD6gaCF8 pic.twitter.com/IkHBiUz3Xa