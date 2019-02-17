MMA Fighter Breaks His Leg With Dreadful Crunching Sound (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Boukichou was performing a kick when Aspinall's successful block resulted in the terrifying sound of a bone being broken. The Frenchman fell down shouting, as his leg snapped, bending at a very strange angle. Boukichou was immediately attended to by medics, however, there is no official information on how bad his injury was.
WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities
An unfortunate ending to our main event here at #CW101.— Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) 16 февраля 2019 г.
We wish Sofiane Boukichou a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/1VKpCnxF8h