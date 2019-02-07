Russian "Striptease on Ice" Champ Reveals How Much Sex a Girl Needs

World Champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva shot off to social media fame with a daring act at one of the Grand Prix legs, where she removed her jacket during a gala show. Since then, she has repeatedly excited her new fans with both top performances on the ice and cheeky comments online.

Russian skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, who snatched gold at the 2015 World Championships and bronze at the recent Grand Prix Finals, has opened up on the matter, appealing to a far wider public than figure skating and sports fans. In a recent interview, uploaded to the YouTube channel COMMANDOS, Tuktamysheva proved herself to be an enfant terrible of her sports, saying that she is not too shy to talk about sex.

“How many times should one have sex if a girl wants to be healthy? Every single day, if you want. It depends on the desire. I’m only 22, and I do not understand how many times one needs to have sex for health purposes specifically. I am all right for now”, the athlete responded.

Incidentally, she earlier teased sports fans by saying that sex can be better than figure skating.

READ MORE: Russian Ice Skating Champ Left Almost Topless Due to Costume Mishap (PHOTO)

This autumn, Tuktamysheva enjoyed a comeback, rocking the Grand Prix with medal-worthy performances. She became a social media hit and might have lured new fans to figure skating with her “striptease” gala show, where she took to the ice wearing a stewardess' uniform, skating to the vibes of Britney Spears' hit song Toxic and stripping off her apparel, finishing the show in only a bra and a tiny skirt.

She later had to miss several tournaments due to health problems at the end of 2018 before getting back to intense training in 2019. However, Tuktamysheva has never missed an opportunity to share her opinion on various topics, from Donald Trump to Brazilian top footballer Neymar, in her own edgy fashion on Twitter.