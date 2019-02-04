WATCH Mourinho's Epic Fail During Hockey Match in Russia

The incident occurred right after Mourinho dropped the puck on the ice between the two hockey teams and turned to walk back to the side of the rink.

Portuguese football coach Jose Mourinho suffered an unfortunate mishap as he participated in a symbolic hockey puck drop at the start of a Kontinental Hockey League match between SKA and Avangard in Russia.

As the famous coach dropped the puck on the ice between the two team captains, he turned around to leave the rink and suddenly tumbled down on the red carpet.

In December, Mourinho got sacked from his position as the manager of Manchester United after the club suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of its bitter rival Liverpool.