New England Patriots Beat Los Angeles Rams to Win Sixth Super Bowl Title

The Super Bowl is the annual championship game of the National Football League (NFL). The game is the culmination of a regular season that usually kicks off on the weekend following the first Monday of September.

The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 on Sunday to get a National Football League (NFL) record-tying sixth Super Bowl title.

The New England Patriots' player Tom Brady, 41, became the oldest quarterback to win the championship game. The Patriots' wide receiver Julian Edelman was named the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl LIII. Edelman had 10 receptions for 141 yards while also rushing once for eight yards in the Patriots' 13-3 victory.

READ MORE: Ex-NFL Star Hardy Disqualified for Illegal Knee in UFC Bout, Twitter Runs Amok

According to media reports, the game was highlighted by a standoff of generations at quarterback and head coach. This was billed as a battle between 41-year-old Tom Brady and 66-year-old Bill Belichick of New England and 24-year-old Jared Goff and 33-year-old Sean McVay of Los Angeles.

According to NFL, the Patriots won their sixth Title 13-3 over the Rams in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever.

READ MORE: NFL Teams Unanimously Approve New Anthem Policy

In an interview aired during CBS' pregame show on Sunday, US President Donald Trump called Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick the best ever, adding that he had planned to watch Patriots-Los Angeles Rams game at his private golf club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Sunday's game between the Rams and Patriots marks the eighth rematch in Super Bowl history.