Register
04:30 GMT +303 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    SUPERBOWL - EAGLES - PATRIOTS

    Gambling Growth: Sunday’s Super Bowl to Kill Nevada Legal Betting Monopoly

    © AFP 2018 / ANGELA WEISS
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Several states have this year legalized sports betting, even as Americans who seek to bet billions of dollars on the Big Game continue to break laws.

    This year's Super Bowl, which NBC News calls "the biggest annual event in American sports," will feature for the first time legal betting in a number of states, thanks to changes made in the wake of a May 14 US Supreme Court ruling.

    The ruling struck down a 1992 federal ban on sports outcome betting, from which Delaware, Oregon and Nevada were the only exceptions. Naturally, almost all bookies flocked to Nevada, where Las Vegas is located.

    Cheerleades Houston Texans during Super Bowl in Houston, Texas
    © AFP 2018 / Timothy A. Clary
    ‘So Hot!’: Frozen Food Maker Rolls Out ‘Dirtiest’ Super Bowl Ad (VIDEO)
    This year, however, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and West Virginia will open legal betting on the Super Bowl, essentially becoming financial and legal guinea pigs for the rest of the country.

    "With the kickoff of legalized sports betting in these new states, still others that are considering taking the same step are sure to keep tabs on Sunday's championship game in Atlanta — and an even closer eye on the numbers trickling out starting Monday," NBC reported.

    On Monday, it will become clear how many are willing to place bets and how much money will spin in this newly-legal industry. This will become analysis fodder for the more restrained states that are nonetheless interested in the idea. In particular, Arkansas, New York and the District of Columbia appear to be moving toward legalization of betting, according to the report.

    "You're going to have expectations — some realistic, some not," said David Schwartz, director of the Center of Gaming Research at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. "The realistic expectation is this: This is going to be a number, a number that reflects your infrastructure and the player base that exists now."

    Cardi B attends the Warner Music Group's annual Grammy celebration in association with V magazine on January 25, 2018 in New York
    © AFP 2018 / KENA BETANCUR
    Netizens Divided as Cardi B 'Sacrifices' Super Bowl Offer to Back Kaepernick
    Research from Sara Slane, senior vice president of the American Gaming Association, claims that there are some 22.7 million American adults who plan to make bets on the Super Bowl — legally or illegally. The total amount of bets is guessed at being whopping $6 billion.

    Nevada, which has kept track of Super Bowl betting since 2009, reported some $158 million in bets in 2018, up from $138 million in 2017.

    Slane says that by February 2020 there will be at least 20 US states with legal betting.

    "Super Bowl betting is a part of the experience now," Slane said. "It's definitely a ritual that people enjoy, like eating chicken wings and pizza."

    Related:

    Big Boi's Big Super Bowl Sellout
    Super Bowl Champs Slam Fox News for Using Team Prayer Photos as ‘Propaganda'
    Play-by-Play: Women Scramble to Watch Porn During Super Bowl
    DHS Treating Lost Super Bowl Attack Docs as 'Breach of Responsibilities'
    Breakfast of Champions? Philly Fan Eats Horse Poop After Super Bowl Win (VIDEOS)
    Tags:
    sports, betting, Super Bowl, University of Nevada, American Gaming Association, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Figure Skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva Participates in Finals at Grand Prix Among Figure Skaters in Vancouver
    Ice Melts: Compilation of Outrageously Hot Outfits Worn by Figure Skaters
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse