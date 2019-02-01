Conditions for Khabib-McGregor Rematch REVEALED

Their previous bout ended with McGregor's submission and victory for the Russian fighter, who defended his lightweight champion belt. But the fight was overshadowed by the subsequent melee outside the octagon, which led to sanctions against both athletes.

UFC head Dana White has finally revealed when fans might expect the next bout between Khabib "Eagle" Nurmagomedov and Conor "Notorious" McGregor, which the latter asked to organise as soon as possible. White said in an interview with ESPN that both athletes must first win a fight against a different fighter so there is at least a bit of variety.

The UFC chief views Tony Ferguson as the perfect next opponent for Khabib. The two fighters were scheduled to fight in UFC 223 in October 2018, but Ferguson had to skip it, due to a trauma, and was replaced with McGregor. Earlier, Khabib's father named Ferguson as being among the athletes whom his son wants to fight prior to the end of his career.

The "Notorious" should, in White's opinion, meet Donald Cerrone inside the octagon. Only after (and if) both fighters successfully defeat their new opponents will they be able to meet again for a rematch, the UFC head said.

However, first both the Eagle and the Notorious must wait until the end of their suspension, which was imposed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. The fighters were sanctioned for their participation in a post-bout fight that erupted outside octagon. Khabib was fined for $500,000 and was suspended for 9 months, but could reduce it by publishing an anti-bullying public service announcement. McGregor was fined $50,000 and suspended for 6 months.

McGregor lost the bout with Nurmagomedov at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 6 October 2018. The Irishman submitted to his rival after the latter performed a rear-naked choke on him.