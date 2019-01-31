Register
19:49 GMT +331 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin at Rostelecom Cup Gala Show

    Russian Ice Skater Opens Up on Her See-Through Costume Amid Online Storm

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
    Sport
    Get short URL
    131

    After figure skating world champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva from Russia shook social media with a daring act where she removed her jacket during a gala show, another Russian athlete, ice dancer Alexandra Stepanova, has attracted a lot of media attention – which she might not quite have been expecting – with her body-tight black gala outfit.

    Russian ice dancers Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin, who won silver medals at the 2019 European Championship in the Belarusian capital Minsk, have spoken out about their sensual gala performance — which may have overshadowed their sports achievements online.
    Stepanova told the Russian outlet Sovetsky Sport that the couple and their team wanted the sensational costume to be “not vulgar”, while her partner noted that they wanted it “to be sexually-erotic, a little bit provocative”. The female skater admitted that they had not tested the scandalous suit under the limelight before the show and revealed that she might eventually change it.

    READ MORE: Russian Ice Dancer's See-Through Outfit at European Championships Wows Netizens

    “I hope that it did not look vulgar. We will check later how it looked on the ice. We just do not have the opportunity to look at costumes in arena lights. We look at them in regular light. So, maybe, we will change something, but if it is alright, we will leave it as it is”, she said.

    Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin at 2018 Rostelocom Cup Gala Show
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
    Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin at 2018 Rostelocom Cup Gala Show

    Stepanova also commented on a Russian skater who earlier sparked uproar with her cheeky performance, Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, who stripped on the ice to Britney Spears’ hit song Toxic. Stepanova revealed that her new fans should not expect a similar routine, pointing out that she and her partner have their own style, and Tuktamysheva’s  variant does not quite suit them.

    Stepanova and Bukin’s performance to a romantic song with lyrics written by Noble Prize winner Boris Pasternak stirred netizens with its daring choreography and Stepanova’s one-piece sparkling costume, which seemed transparent under the lights of the Minsk arena. 

    ​The outfit received a mixed response online. While some praised the daring choice and inquired whether the “super sexy” athlete wore undies, others shamed Stepanova for performing half-naked.

    Related:

    Russian Ice Dancer's See-Through Outfit at European Championships Wows Netizens
    Skater Heats Ice With Strip Dance in Canada, Sending Fans Into Meltdown (VIDEO)
    Russia’s Stepanova, Bukin Third in Ice Dance at Skate America
    Tags:
    social media reactions, athlete, figure skating, sports, ice, Twitter, Russia, Minsk, Belarus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Gigi Hadid to Hillary Clinton: World Famous Women Who Wore Hijab
    From Gigi Hadid to Hillary Clinton: World Famous Women Who Wore Hijab
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse