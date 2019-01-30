Register
16:18 GMT +330 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Svetlana Kulakova on Instagram

    Russian Boxing Beauty Braces For Fights, Knocks Out Fans With Topless PHOTOS

    © Blogger photo. svetlana1kulakova
    Sport
    Get short URL
    266

    IBO world female super lightweight champion Svetlana Kulakova has snatched a gold medal at the 2011 World Kickboxing Championships, taken the first place at the 2003 European Boxing Championship, and won 13 of 14 pro fights. While she has been enjoying a break since her last fight in 2017, she has not given up sharing her highlights online.

    Pro boxer and occasional Instagram model Svetlana Kulakova, who turned 36 in December 2018, continues training to keep in shape, according to an earlier interview with RIA Novosti. The IBO world female super lightweight champion, who won the title in 2016 and later defended it, said that she had no plans to finish her career although her last fight took place in November 2017.

    “I’m not retiring, Svetlana Kulakova has a lot left to say. The IBO of course, say, that I need to take a fight. But it doesn’t all depend on me, it’s a team decision here. Could my decision about retiring change in a month or so? Maybe. That’s female boxing, unfortunately”, she said.

    READ MORE: Twitter Rejoices as UK Boxer Joshua Beats Russia's Povetkin in Dramatic Knockout

    According to the fighter, her team has an agreement with World of Boxing, which also signed current and former champions Dmitry Bivol and Alexander Povetkin, for one fight, but there are no specifics. However, apart from training, Kulakova, who has had 13 victories and one draw during her pro career, keeps herself busy delighting her fans with saucy snaps, working over her online fitness project and taking care of her family. She shares glimpses of her busy break on Instagram with a thousand-strong following.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    💓 прекрасного воскресного дня, Друзья 🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺 ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________❗️❗️❗️ #семья #чемпионка #кулакова #непобедимая #онлайнакадемия #чемпионкамирабокс спорт #спортзал #спортсмен #спортэтожизнь #спортсмены #спортспортспорт #спортивные #доброеутро #добро #доброта #доброе_утро #доброедело #доброгодня #люблюсвоюработу #🥊🥊 #бокс @statuskadr @russianboxingfederation #боксобъединяет

    Публикация от Svetlana Kulakova (@svetlana1kulakova) 19 Янв 2019 в 11:33 PST

    Along with photos and videos from her training sessions, Kulakova teases fans with pictures in a swimsuit or topless.

    However, sometimes she let her fans see the tender and caring Svetlana, also posting photos with her daughter and father.

    Related:

    Black Box Recovered From Russia's An-148 Crash Site Near Moscow (PHOTO)
    UK Boxer Joshua Knocks Out Russia’s Povetkin, Retains World Titles
    WATCH: Russian MMA Boxer Knocks Down Foe in 10 Seconds
    Russian Boxer Povetkin Wins Over Ukrainian Rudenko Contesting Boxing Titles
    Russian Boxer Povetkin Suspended, Fined by World Boxing Council
    Boxing's Cold War: Why the Russians Are Striking Fear Into Fighters Worldwide
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Dream a Little Dream of Me: Timeless Beauties From Around the Globe
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse