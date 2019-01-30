Russian Boxing Beauty Braces For Fights, Knocks Out Fans With Topless PHOTOS

IBO world female super lightweight champion Svetlana Kulakova has snatched a gold medal at the 2011 World Kickboxing Championships, taken the first place at the 2003 European Boxing Championship, and won 13 of 14 pro fights. While she has been enjoying a break since her last fight in 2017, she has not given up sharing her highlights online.

Pro boxer and occasional Instagram model Svetlana Kulakova, who turned 36 in December 2018, continues training to keep in shape, according to an earlier interview with RIA Novosti. The IBO world female super lightweight champion, who won the title in 2016 and later defended it, said that she had no plans to finish her career although her last fight took place in November 2017.

“I’m not retiring, Svetlana Kulakova has a lot left to say. The IBO of course, say, that I need to take a fight. But it doesn’t all depend on me, it’s a team decision here. Could my decision about retiring change in a month or so? Maybe. That’s female boxing, unfortunately”, she said.

READ MORE: Twitter Rejoices as UK Boxer Joshua Beats Russia's Povetkin in Dramatic Knockout

According to the fighter, her team has an agreement with World of Boxing, which also signed current and former champions Dmitry Bivol and Alexander Povetkin, for one fight, but there are no specifics. However, apart from training, Kulakova, who has had 13 victories and one draw during her pro career, keeps herself busy delighting her fans with saucy snaps, working over her online fitness project and taking care of her family. She shares glimpses of her busy break on Instagram with a thousand-strong following.

Along with photos and videos from her training sessions, Kulakova teases fans with pictures in a swimsuit or topless.

However, sometimes she let her fans see the tender and caring Svetlana, also posting photos with her daughter and father.