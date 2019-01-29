McGregor, Khabib Disqualified for 6 and 9 Months for Post-Fight Brawl

The commission decided at the hearing on Tuesday that UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor would be suspended for 9 and 6 months respectively. In addition, Nurmagomedov has been fined $500,000, while his rival must pay $50,000.
Following his victory in the match against McGregor in October, Nurmagomedov jumped out of the octagon and attacked McGregor's coach, sparking a melee in which the Irish athlete also took part.
