Register
15:52 GMT +329 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Juventus' Gonzalo Higuain celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League, round of 16, first-leg soccer match between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspurs, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

    Italian Interior Minister Salvini Calls Higuain 'Mercenary' Amid Chelsea Move

    © AP Photo / Antonio Calanni
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Chelsea - desperately needing the goals to get them into the top four in the English Premier League - signed the prolific Argentinian striker Gonzalo Higuain on loan last week.

    Juventus had loaned Higuain, 31, to AC Milan at the start of the season following Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in Turin and he scored eight goals at the San Siro.

    Higuain's sudden move to Chelsea has enraged Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, a staunch Milan fan, who called the Argentinian a "mercenary" on Monday.

    "I'm glad that Higuain has gone and I hope we'll never see him again in Milan because he really behaved in an unworthy manner," Salvini told Italian radio on 28 January.

    Higuain, who was reportedly being paid £130,000 a week at Juventus, is reportedly getting £270,000 a week at Chelsea.

    "I don't like mercenaries in politics or football," said Salvini, who is also Italy's Deputy Prime Minister.

    It is not the first time this season when Salvini has criticised Higuain.

    "It is shameful, unworthy behaviour, I hope it will be heavily penalised," Salvini said in November after Higuain was sent off in Milan's crunch match with Juventus.

    Salvini, who leads the right-wing anti-immigrant Lega Nord party, has also criticised Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso's tactics.

    Higuain Always Gets Goals…and That Means Money

    Higuain has been a prolific goalscorer wherever he has played.

    He scored 13 goals in 35 games for his first club, River Plate, in Argentina before earning a move to Real Madrid in 2007.

    Higuain scored 107 goals in 190 games at the Bernabeu but still found himself on the periphery of the team and in 2013 joined Napoli, where he was coached by Maurizio Sarri.

    He scored 71 goals in 104 games for Napoli and in 2016 they ended up runners-up to Juventus in Serie A.

    Juventus duly poached Higuain and he scored 40 goals in 73 games for them before becoming surplus to requirements.

    Sarri, his former Napoli coach, has now been reunited with him at Stamford Bridge.

    Higuain made his debut in the FA Cup match with Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, 27 January, but will go looking for his first Premier League goal against Bournemouth on Wednesday, 30 January.

    Related:

    Juventus Agrees to Send Higuain to Milan on Loan as Ronaldo Moves in - Reports
    Argentine Model in Spotlight as Chelsea Considers Signing Her BF Higuain
    Salvini Plans to Sue Migrant-Rescue Ship Allegedly Supporting Illegal Migration
    Salvini's Poland Visit May Be Preparation for Power Play at Home – Media
    Tags:
    mercenary, goals, football, AC Milan, English Premier League, Chelsea Football Club, Matteo Salvini, Italy, Milan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse