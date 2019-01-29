Khabib, McGregor to Miss NSAC Meeting as They Reach Settlements – Report

Both fighters face possible fines and fighting bans over their actions in a fight that erupted after a match in October 2018. Initially only the Russian athlete was under the Nevada State Athletic Commission's scrutiny, but videos that emerged later, showed that the Irishman had participated in the fight as well.

Russian fighter and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, as well as his most recent rival, Conor McGregor, have reached settlement agreements with the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, citing the commission's executive director Bob Bennett. According to the media outlet, neither athlete will be attending a NSAC meeting on 29 January, where the commission will be voting on the settlement agreements.

© Sputnik / Said Tsarnayev 'Rematch for What?' Khabib Shoots Down Talks About Showdown With McGregor

Two other members of Khabib's team, involved in the post-bout melee, Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov, have also reached agreements with the NSAC. However, the provisions of all four settlement agreements were not leaked to the Review-Journal, and will be announced during the NSAC meeting on 29 January.

Netizens have engaged in a guessing game as to what punishments will be meted out. Many Twitterians have suggested that both fighters will definitely be fined, but won't be suspended or given a life ban.

I really don't think they'll get suspended at all. Conor never got suspended for the bus incident, so I don't see why conor and khabib will get suspended for the brawl. I do believe they will be fined though. — THE UNDERDOG (@TheHulkMMA) January 28, 2019

Some believed in a grimmer outcome, with both fighters getting a 6-month suspension in addition to the time they were suspended during the NSAC investigation.

That's the most ideal situation. But I believe they'll both get 6 months — Mahad Abdullahi (@Mahad_A7) January 28, 2019

One social media user was adamant that McGregor deserved a life ban for all of his previous misdemeanours, including an assault on a UFC bus in 2018. The user also suggested a 6-month suspension for Khabib for sparking the post-bout fight.

Normally 3 strikes your out that's like 10 now from McGregor get him off our screens him & his fowl mouth he is a cancer for the youth of today who would look up to him & his disgusting behaviour #LifeBan McGregor for the past problems 6 month ban Khabibs justice served. — SirMattBusbyWay (@Elit3forceSW) January 29, 2019

McGregor lost the bout with Nurmagomedov at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 6 October 2018. The Irishman submitted to his rival after the latter performed a rear-naked choke on him. Following the fight, Nurmagomedov jumped out of the octagon and attacked McGregor's coach, sparking a melee in which the Irish athlete also took part.

READ MORE: Conor McGregor 'Reveals' What He Told Khabib Nurmagomedov During Epic Vegas Bout

Both fighters were temporarily suspended by the NSAC to determine a punishment for each of them. The penalty could include a fine and a temporary or even permanent suspension from fighting.