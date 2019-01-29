Russian Ice Dancer's See-Through Outfit at European Championships Vows Netizens

Ice skater Alexandra Stepanova, who snatched the silver medal at the 2019 European Championships in Minsk with her partner Ivan Bukin, also thrilled fans with a passionate gala performance that had the arena lights flicking slightly more than one might have expected.

European Championship silver medalist Alexandra Stepanova flashed her toned curves in a tight black suit that fully covered her body but revealed a surprising amount of skin during the gala show at the Minsk Arena in the Belarusian capital.

Alexandra Stepanova and her partner Ivan Bukin tried to tell a passionate story about two lovers accompanied by a romantic song with lyrics from Boris Pasternak, leaving many figure skating fans stunned.

​Although the routine itself was bold enough, the effect was enhanced many times by Stepanova’s costume. Under the lights of the stadium with thousands of people in the stands, her outfit seemed to leave almost nothing to the imagination.

The outfit received a mixed response online. While some praised the daring choice and inquired if the “super sexy” athlete wore undies, others shamed Stepanova for performing half naked.

"Didn't they check the costumes under the lights? Eeek”, one of the commentators wrote under a YouTube video of their performance.

Another netizen heaped praise on her physical shape, insisting that they would have opted for the same outfit if they had Stepanova’s body.

Many did not seem overly delighted, criticising the skater for what they believe to be an outrageous choice.

Holy crap balls! Stepanova looking all kinds of naked except a bit of black glittery meshy stuff! #EuroFigure #gala #FigureSkating — Erin Bartholomew (@Rinny84) 27 января 2019 г.

I saw more of Step than her mama has seen in a long time I think 😂😂😂 so I guess it depends 😂 — jumpitwithashuulanditwithapa (@4A3Aseq) 27 января 2019 г.

​Of course, an abundance of memes featuring Belarusian President, Alexander Lukashenko, who attended the performance followed.