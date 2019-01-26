Thierry Henry Left With 'Great Sadness' as He Gets Booted From AS Monaco

The football club’s vice president said that while Henry is a “football legend”, he was still unable to help the club deal with a “very unfavourable mox of circumstances” plaguing it.

Famous French ex-footballer and coach Thierry Henry expressed his regret as he was dismissed from his position as manager of AS Monaco, about three months after he was hired by the club.

Commenting on this development, Henry said that he parts ways with the club “with great sadness”, adding that he “thoroughly enjoyed” his time with Monaco despite all the “struggles and difficulties” he encountered along the way.

"My ambition and philosophy from the day I joined will always be that the club comes first. I strongly believe in this squad of players and that the team with all the recent new signings is now in a better shape to tackle the second part of the season and to go on a winning run and fulfil its full potential," Henry said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Monaco Vice President Vadim Vasilyev also noted that while “Thierry Henry is a football legend”, he was unable to help the team get out of the crisis it currently faces, “due to a very unfavourable mix of circumstances”.

"I want to express my gratitude to Thierry Henry for accepting this challenge and trying to lead the team of his former club during such a difficult period," he said. "He would have probably needed more time to implement his plans. From our perspective, unfortunately, we do not have this time".

Referring to the sacking of the club’s previous manager, Leonardo Jardim, Vasilyev described that decision as "premature".

"Today we realise that the story of Leonardo Jardim at the club did not end as it was meant to. Leonardo should have been given an opportunity to continue his job," he said, as Jardim was reinstated by the club as Henry’s replacement.

Despite Henry looking to improve Monaco's form, the club got eliminated from the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League and the French Cup.