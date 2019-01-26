'Crime Scene': WATCH Brutal MMA Fight End in Blood All Over Octagon (GRAPHIC)

Chris 'The Action Man' Curtis clobbered MMA fighter Matt Dwyer in the 5th round via majority decision, securing the vacant middleweight title, but not before blooding up his opponent for good measure.

Images from the gruesome middleweight cage fight, taking place at the Enmax Centre in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada on Friday night, showed the fighters "literally sliding around in all the blood," as one social media commentator put it.

Warning: The following video may not be suitable for all viewers.

Here's the height of the Curtis/Dwyer crime scene. They were literally sliding around in all the blood. (no sound) pic.twitter.com/fHtyaUTxFT — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) 26 января 2019 г.

The blood was coming from Dwyer's broken nose, which Curtis jabbed with a huge right swing in the 4th round.

Social media users were both shocked and captivated at the carnage in the cage, posting a variety of theme-appropriate memes.

Matt Dwyer is a complete mess. Chris Curtis shattered his nose in R4 and the cage is covered in blood. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) 26 января 2019 г.

The fight saw 31-year-old Curtis climb middleweight champion, with a win/loss record of 20-5, with 29-year-old Dwyer falling to 11-5.