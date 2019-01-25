Register
14:10 GMT +325 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Thierry Henry makes an exasperated gesture as Monaco lose another game in January 2019

    Va, Va, But Not So Voom - Thierry Henry Facing Sack After Disaster at Monaco

    © AFP 2018 /
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Monaco are struggling at the foot of the French league with only 15 points from 21 games and Thierry Henry has won only four out of 20 competitive games.

    Former Arsenal and France football legend Thierry Henry, 41, was suspended by Monaco on Thursday, 24 January, and is set to be sacked.

    Although Monaco have a tiny fanbase they have always been considered one of the powerhouses of French football and were Ligue 1 champions as recently as 2017 under former manager Leonardo Jardim.

    They started the season badly and Henry, who was appointed three months ago, has been unable to arrest their decline.

    ​"Monaco have decided to suspend Thierry Henry… until a final decision (on his future) is made," the club said in a statement.

    Franck Passi, Henry's assistant coach, Franck Passi, took training on Friday but the French sports newspaper L'Equipe said Jardim, who was himself sacked in October, is expected to return on Friday, 25 January in an amazing about-turn by the club's board.

    Only hours before he was suspended Henry came out with some bullish quotes ahead of Saturday's crunch match with fellow strugglers Dijon.

    ​"We need guys who want to save the club, who don't think about themselves. We're going to war. Despite the results we are still alive," he said.

    Jardim led Monaco into the Champions League semi-finals in 2017 with a rich crop of young players, including Kylian Mbappe, Tiemoué Bakayoko, Fabinho and Bernardo Silva — most of whom were subsequently sold off and replaced with inferior footballers.

    Monaco have picked up only two points in their last five league matches and Henry has clearly "lost the players".

    ​They were knocked out of the French Cup by Ligue 2 side Metz on Tuesday, 22 January, and suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat at home to Strasbourg on Saturday, 19 January 25.

    Henry made an abusive remark to a Strasbourg player and later apologised but it clearly showed the usually affable Frenchman was losing his composure under intense pressure.

    Henry — who earned a fortune with his "Va Va Voom" TV adverts for French car giant Renault — started out playing for Monaco and enjoyed a flourishing career with Arsenal, Barcelona and France, with whom he won a World Cup.

    ​He worked as assistant coach with Belgium for two years and after the 2018 World Cup in Russia decided he wanted to be his own boss.

    Henry was on the brink of taking over at Bordeaux and Aston Villa but eventually went back to Monaco. But things have gone disastrously there and even the signing of Cesc Fabregas from Chelsea earlier this month has not helped.

    Related:

    Can Thierry Henry Wake 'Sleeping Giant'? Frenchman Set to Be Aston Villa Manager
    Football Legend Thierry Henry to Coach Bordeaux - Reports
    EU Fails To Fix 'Outrageous' Monaco Loophole Which Helps Super-Rich Avoid Tax
    Tags:
    fired, manager, football, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Thierry Henry, France, Monaco
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 January
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse