Maria Sharapova Heats Social Media Up With SOS–Post From Chilly Russia

The Russian tennis star, who’s lived in the US since she was a child, returned to her homeland to play at an international tournament in Saint Petersburg. She might have received a warm reception from her fans in Russia, but the weather there was less than welcoming with temperatures sinking to minus 15 degrees Celsius.

Maria Sharapova has shared her apparent shock and confusion over the extremely cold weather in Saint Petersburg with a selfie that speaks for itself and a screen-capture with the forecast, promising temperatures way below zero. She seemed struck with the contrast to the summer heat of the Australian Open, she had just left after being defeated by Ashleigh Barty in the fourth round on 20 January.

​Sharapova’s precious facial expression could not leave her followers cold-hearted. The official tourist account of Melbourne, where the Grand Slam tournament is now on, was among the first ones to reach out to the Russian athlete.

You can always come back? — Melbourne, Australia (@Melbourne) 23 января 2019 г.

​However, there was no shortage in other invitations for a winter stay.

Come to Brazil, Rio de Janeiro pic.twitter.com/XmI3vfUhPP — Fabio Calvosa de Sou (@DeCalvosa) 23 января 2019 г.

Shame you didn’t make it to the Semis… that’s Celsius pic.twitter.com/kLNIgJPKoD — Slav Ninkovic (@SlavNinkovic) 24 января 2019 г.

Come to Spain, Masha ¡¡¡¡🌞🌞 — Samaniego ®omero (@Cholosamaniego) 24 января 2019 г.

You are very welcome to Sydney. It's super hot now.🔥🌞 — Harry Azmir (@HarryAzmir) 24 января 2019 г.

​Others suggested Sharapova should check out even less welcoming temperatures in her Siberian hometown, Nyagan.

Check the weather in your hometown🤪😅 pic.twitter.com/WMTPyaVygY — Lina Shokh (@LinaShokh) 23 января 2019 г.

​Others just shared their compassion for the freezing ace.

OMG. I am cold here in LA this morning at 43F but consider myself lucky now. Stay warm! — LaWanda (@lawanda50) 23 января 2019 г.

Too cold for you! Please wear more and take care! 🥶⛄️🙈 pic.twitter.com/MuF4CqFV8J — Iris (@IwishCat) 23 января 2019 г.

Maria Sharapova will have to brace herself for at least several more days of freezing temps as she is yet to play at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, which is held in Russia’s second largest city from 28 January until 3 February.