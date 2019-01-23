Register
19:47 GMT +323 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Football player Emiliano Sala

    Missing Footballer Sala's Last Chilling Message Emerges Amid Fruitless Search

    © REUTERS / Stephane Mahe
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A plane carrying Argentinian-born top footballer Emiliano Sala, heading to Wales for his Premier League debut from France, disappeared near the Channel Islands on Monday night. The search for the plane, its star passenger, and the pilot continues, but the chances of finding them alive are “slim”, according to the rescue team.

    While aircraft continue to search for 28-year-old Emiliano Sala, whose plane vanished over the Channel en route from Nantes to Cardiff, desperate voice messages that the footballer allegedly sent while on board the aircraft have been leaked to the media. In the clip, which has been authenticated by the player’s father, according to the Argentinian newspaper Clarin, Sala voiced his unease about the plane that was supposed to take him to the UK for his Premier League debut – a single-engine Piper Malibu.

    "I'm on a plane that looks like it's going to fall apart, and I'm leaving for Cardiff”, he is heard saying.

    He also warned his loved ones: “If in an hour and a half you have no news from me, I don't know if they will send people to look for me, because they will not find me, you know… I'm so scared”.

    The plane carrying Sala, who was signed on Saturday by the Premier League club for a reported record salary of $19.3 million, went off radar around 20 kilometres north of the Crown island of Guernsey. Before going dark, the pilot filed a “VFR” plan, which requires avoiding bad weather and having the ground in sight.

    READ MORE: Cardiff Striker Sala Feared Dead as Missing Plane Search Postponed — Reports

    A 15-hour search on 22 January covered 3,000 sq. km and spotted "a number of floating objects in the water". The search operation resumed today, as planes and a helicopter are scouring the area near the alleged crash site. The police are also reviewing satellite imagery and mobile phone data to see if they can be of any assistance.

    ​The search area is prioritised based on the hope that Sala and the pilot landed on the water and made it into the life raft. However, there are other possibilities, including the worst-case scenario where the aircraft may have broken up upon hitting the water, leaving Sala and the pilot in the cold sea.

    However, rescuers have deemed the chances of finding the footballer or the pilot to be “slim”, with the water temperature barely reaching 10 degrees.

    "We're up there looking for stuff that we don't expect to find… There's no chance. You'd have to be really, really fit to survive even four or five hours in the water", chief officer of the Channel Islands Air Search John Fitzgerald stated.

    Related:

    Cardiff Striker Sala Feared Dead as Missing Plane Search Postponed - Reports
    Million-Dollar Cardiff City Striker Sala Reported on Board Vanished Plane
    Tags:
    search, police, missing airliner, plane accident, football, Emiliano Sala, Cardiff, France, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse