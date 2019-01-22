Serena Williams Roasted for Marching on World Tennis No. 1 Call at Aus Open

The world is closely watching the US tennis star’s comeback at the Australian Open after giving birth, not only paying attention to her sporting victories. After Serena Williams sent shockwaves online with her onesie suit, she also tickled netizens with a seemingly foreshadowing mistake before beating current WTA number one Simona Halep.

Serena Williams seemingly became confused after she walked onto the court following the announcement of the WTA number one instead of Romanian Simona Halep, who currently holds the rank. The US athlete, who has topped the international rating of tennis players numerous times during her career, swiftly turned around and disappeared under the stands, letting Halep greet the crowd in the stadium first. The blunder, along with Serena’s priceless reaction, was caught on video and posted online to the delight of tennis fans and netizens.

​Some suspected that it was nothing but a Freudian slip for Williams, who is used to being ranked on top, but has had to fight her way back up after the long break that she due to her baby.

Quite the blooper at the Aussie Open. Serena Williams walks out to announcement “world number one”.. hears it and turns around walks back up tunnel 😂 — Mitch McCann (@MitchMcCannNZ) 21 января 2019 г.

​Williams’ reaction prompted a meme storm on Twitter.

The real life version of Grandpa Simpson. pic.twitter.com/cnhexJ4oZx — Stephen B (@nipsey) 21 января 2019 г.

​Her fans insisted that the current ranking doesn’t matter when talking about Serena.

She’s The Greatest to ever play Women’s Tennis Just not Ranked No.1 Now But it doesn’t matter She doesn’t have anything more to prove — josiah iarael (@josiahi777) 21 января 2019 г.

It really doesn’t matter she is SERENA WILLIAMS #oneofakind — Palesa M (@pmofokeng65) 21 января 2019 г.

​Some pointed out that the mishap was prophetic, as Williams eventually beat Halep and eliminated her from the battle for the Grand Slam title.

It was at that moment when Simona knew it was over for her 😂#AusOpen19 #AusOpen #Serena — November (@Owvember) 21 января 2019 г.

I’m liking Simona a little more each year. She laughed it off with such class. Her pressers are great, too. — Shomeo (@SassBaller) 22 января 2019 г.

​Others seemed to be more down-to-earth, insisting that it was the tournament’s organisers who had made a mistake when announcing the players and accidentally misled Williams.

They even had @serenawilliams name on the monitor, which is correct, 'cause she is currently the lower ranked player. The lower ranked player is supposed to go onto the court first. — Kenny Ray (@RMIT_KRH) 21 января 2019 г.