Million-Dollar Cardiff City Striker Sala Reported on Board Vanished Plane

Premeier League's Cardiff City Football Club is seeking clarification, following reports their recently signed football star was on board a flight that went missing overnight in the English Channel.

A search and rescue operation is now underway after a light aircraft travelling from Nantes in western France to Cardiff vanished from radar near the Channel Islands on 21 January. The plane has been reported to have Cardiff's new Argentine striker Emiliano Sala on board.

The football star has been recently signed by the club for a reported $23 million (£18m) and was saying goodbye to his Nantes teammates on Monday, according to his Instagram post.

French media have reported that Nantes defender Nicolas Pallois drove Sala to the airport on Monday evening.

Fans took to social media to express their hope and wishes for the Argentine striker.

"Hope you are safe as a arsenal fan im really want to see you playing against us," a fan wrote in the comments section to Sala's Instagram post.

Another commentator said: "Let's pray you're okay Emiliano Sala!"

According to a police statement the aircraft lost contact while flying 2,300 feet, while the search was called off at 2am due to "to strengthening winds, worsening sea conditions and reducing visibility."