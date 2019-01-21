IAAF to Let 42 Russian Athletes Compete in Intl Events in Neutral Status

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has granted the admission to international competitive events in neutral status to 42 Russian track and field athletes, the IAAF said on Monday.

"The IAAF Doping Review Board has agreed that the applications of 42 Russian athletes have met the exceptional eligibility criteria to compete in international competition as neutral athletes in 2019 under competition Rule 22.1A(b) while the Russian national federation (RusAF) remains suspended," the IAAF said in a press release.

The list includes high jumper Maria Lasitskene and hurdler Sergey Shubenkov.

The application process for athletes seeking neutral status in international competitions in 2019 opened in December 2018. The All-Russian Athletics Federation has so far sent a total of 132 applications from Russian athletes to the IAAF for consideration.

A total of 73 Russian athletes received permission to compete in international tournaments in neutral status in 2018.