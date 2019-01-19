WATCH Barcelona Footballer Leave Fan in Tears After Taking Off His Jersey

FC Barcelona player Sergi Roberto made a gesture that brought tears to the eyes of an aficionado, according to a touching video posted by the Spanish champs' official Twitter account.
Roberto, 26, can be seen taking off his jersey after Friday's 3-0 Spanish Cup clash with Levante and throwing it to a man who seems to be his personal fan, as he is already wearing a No. 20 jersey with Roberto's name.
Already a fan for life.— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) 18 января 2019 г.
Now a fan for eternity.
🙌 @SergiRoberto10
🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/TAgipynjYo
The man could not help laughing and crying on the shoulder of his girlfriend. He then rushed to unfold the crumpled jersey with a look on his face that speaks for itself.
