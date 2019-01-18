US Gymnast Sensation Speaks Out On Body Shaming, Sends Ripples Across Twitter

The UCLA gymnast, who previously conquered social media with her perfect technique and smooth dance moves, made a surprising revelation about the body shaming she had to endure and how poetry helped her cope.

Fresh from becoming an internet sensation due to her flawless floor routine at Under Armor’s 2019 Collegiate Challenge, UCLA star gymnast Katelyn Ohashi explained on national television that her earlier life wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows, adding that sports helped her cope.

During her appearance on Good Morning America, Ohashi revealed that she has experienced body shaming since she was 14.

​"In the gym, outside of the gym, on the internet, so it’s something that you can never really escape. As a 14-year-old, it’s kind of hard to cope with, because you’re still developing as a person, and so everything really impacts you," she said.

Ohashi also explained how she turned to poetry to help deal with her problems, and went on to recite one of her poems, titled "Self-Hatred Goodbyes."

Viral gymnastics sensation @katelyn_ohashi addresses her past insecurities and doubts in an original poem: “I am my own size and no words or stares will make me compromise” https://t.co/yW8Gk6BSpQ pic.twitter.com/YvFlsXZLb6 — Good Morning America (@GMA) 17 января 2019 г.

​Her confession earned the admiration of many social media users, with people thanking her and praising her poetry.

Some even wondered how someone like her could’ve been shamed by anyone.

Others, however, exhibited a more practical outlook.

Who cares. Win a gold and then we will cheer. — Derek Banderas (@DerekBanderas) 17 января 2019 г.

​Earlier, Ohashi entered the national spotlight after her squad shared a video of her joyful performance, accruing over 31 million views along with thousands of likes and comments.