Register
18:15 GMT +317 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Paige VanZant

    Fans Go Wild as UFC Star Teases 'Fight Week' After One-Year Hiatus

    CC BY 2.0 / Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff / Paige VanZant
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Both beautiful and deadly, flyweight striker Paige VanZant is looking to punch her way to UFC stardom after losing three of her four most recent fights. Her showdown with Rachael Ostovich was initially cancelled after the latter was allegedly attacked by her husband and sustained serious facial trauma.

    UFC fighter Paige VanZant is looking all set to come back to the octagon after an almost year-long hiatus.

    "Fight week", the 24-year-old flyweight teased in an Instagram post on Wednesday, striking a confident crossed-arm pose. It comes two days ahead of her long-awaited showdown with another UFC star, Rachael Ostovich, in ESPN's debut UFC event.

    VanZant's fans cannot get enough of the "Dancing With the Stars" runner-up.

    "Literally going to be the sexiest fight ever!" an exalted commenter wrote.

    "How is it possible that a fighter at this level is this gorgeous!?" another avid fan remarked.

    "Feel bad if any man cheats on her," wrote an Instagram user with the handle tomas_220_Lopez.

    Their 19 January bout at UFC Fight Night 143 was initially cancelled after Ostovich sustained serious injuries in an alleged domestic violence incident involving her husband, MMA fighter Arnold Berdon.

    Rachael Ostovich
    © Photo: rachaelostovich/instagram
    MMA Star Vows to Return to the Ring Despite Being Savaged by Husband

    Ostovich, 27, was hospitalised with a cracked orbital bone in late November; she claimed that her spouse had punched her repeatedly on the head and ribs. She has been granted a restraining order; her husband pleaded not guilty to charges of assault.

    VanZant herself has been recovering from an injury: she cracked her arm during her lost bout with Jessica-Rose Clark at UFC Fight Night 124 last January and has not fought ever since. She believes that the upcoming clash could become the most significant moment of her MMA career. 

    "This one is more important, I feel, than any fight", VanZant said in an interview with MMA Fighting. "This one is as just as important as my very first fight in the UFC ever. I need to show everybody who I am and why I belong in the UFC. I feel like fighting is a career where athletes are easily forgotten."

    Related:

    MMA Pro Diaz Reportedly Backs Out of Fight With Khabib, Brands Him Coward
    Pulling His Leg: WATCH Korean MMA Fighter Knock Out Opponent With One Kick
    WATCH Mexican MMA Fighter Stun 'Korean Zombie' in 2018 KO of the Year
    MMA Face: UFC’s Sexiest Octagon Girl Wows Fans With Racy PHOTOS
    MMA Fighter Conor McGregor Banned From Driving for 6 Months - Reports
    Tags:
    comeback, injury, domestic violence, MMA, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Paige VanZant, Rachael Ostovich, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Symphony of Destruction: The Power of Bridge and Building Demolition
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse