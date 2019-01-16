Register
    Alexander Kasyanov, Ilvir Khuzin, Maxim Belugin and Alexey Pushkarev (Russia) at the finish of the third heat of the four-man bobsleigh competition at the XXII Olympic Winter Games in Sochi. (File)

    IBSF Disqualifies Russian Bobsleigh Federation Head, 3 More Athletes for 2 Years

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) said on Wednesday that it had disqualified the head of the Russian Bobsleigh Federation, Alexander Zubkov, and three other Russian bobsledders for two years, banning them from participating in any competition or administrative activities.

    The IBSF clarified that the reason for the disqualification was that during a hearing in early January, its Anti-Doping Hearing Panel (ADHP) concluded that the athletes "have committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) for the use of a Prohibited Substance and the Use of a Prohibited Method (i.e. urine substitution)."

    "Mr Aleksander Kasjanov, Mr Ilvir Khuzin Mr Aleksei Pushkarev and Mr Aleksander Zubkov will each be sanctioned with a period of ineligibility of two years, starting from the day of their provisional suspension, for the first 3 Athletes mentioned this being December 13, 2018, therefore ending on December 12, 2020, for Mr Zubkov this being December 19, 2018, and therefore ending on December 18,2020, during which period they are not entitled to participate in any competition or activity", the IBSF said in a statement.

    According to the statement, the term "activity" includes "administrative activities, such as serving as an official, director, officer, employee, or volunteer of the national organizations."

    In this Dec. 12, 2016, file photo, an example of a sample bottle lid from the latest Berlinger Special BEREG-Kit for human urine doping testing lies posed for photographs in London. The Swiss manufacturer of the bottles used around the world to hold doping control samples says it is pulling out of the niche industry. Berlinger's withdrawal from the market poses a major headache for anti-doping agencies, who are now scrambling to find alternative suppliers
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    The ISBF noted that the athletes were annulled their results from both the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games and other competitions they participated in since February 2014.

    The athletes are eligible to appeal the decision with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

    The IOC Commission previously found Zubkov guilty of violating anti-doping rules, annulled his 2014 Olympic results, and banned him for life from participating in future Games. Later, the CAS replaced the lifetime ban with one that applied only to the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, but Zubkov's Sochi results have remained annulled.

    In December, the IBSF provisionally suspended Zubkov for violating anti-doping rules at the Sochi Olympics. This verdict was motivated by the CAS' decisions.

    Zubkov was elected as president of the Russian Bobsleigh Federation in June 2016. In July of last year, he was re-elected for a new four-year term.

