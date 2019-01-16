Williams Blows Up Social Media With 'Serena-Tard' Suit for Aussie Open Comeback

The tennis superstar is back on the court in Melbourne pursuing her 24th Grand Slam title after winning the 2017 tournament there while pregnant and then taking a career break to welcome her daughter into the world. However, it is not her victorious debut that received particular attention on social media.

Although she confidently beat Tatjana Maria 6-0, 6-2, at the 2019 Australian Open, Serena Williams' tight green jumpsuit with fishnet stockings, showing off all her curves might have stolen her thunder.

It was inevitable that her choice of outfit was brought up during her post-match press conference. She revealed that she strived to get into shape after giving birth to her child, which echoed her sponsor Nike’s message to moms who want to become fit. While journalists struggled to find a word for something that resembles an onesie or a leotard, she came up with a term of her own – “Serena-tard”.

READ MORE: 'I Touch Myself' Video With Topless Serena Williams Sets Social Media on Fire

This prompted an online storm. While some have praised her eye-catching “Serena-tard”, others lambasted the player for a “garbage-bag-looking” outfit.

nice swimsuit — Wysoce Niestosowny (@wysoce) 15 января 2019 г.

Why am I loving that green suit… It's not even my style but damn there is something in it. — Senorita (@SerenaWLOVE) 15 января 2019 г.

That Serena suit is garbage! — Self Defence Against Fresh Fruit. (@DatBreaux) 15 января 2019 г.

@AustralianOpen what a stupid show pony Serena is. She comes out dressed in a garbage bag looking raincoat in order to try and impress us with her new outfit reveal. The reveal showed an outfit that wasn’t any more impressive than her garbage bag coat. Can’t stand Serena! — Brendan Mayne (@brendan_mayne) 15 января 2019 г.

​Many competed to offer up sarcastic references and bizarre comparisons.

​Some needed no words to describe their dismay as GIFs say it all.

Serena in this green body suit on espn 2 tho pic.twitter.com/dXARvaZj0S — Hamberders do sound good 🤔 (@errbdyh8schris) 15 января 2019 г.

This green Nike suit that Serena has on now, is giving me ”catsuit” flashbacks pic.twitter.com/6feM5KSnln — Boss (@MrCapt_Morgan) 15 января 2019 г.

​Particular parts of her body received particular attention.

Her ass is so BIG in that dress 🙃 — PrettyLittleRami (@MinajRusRoman) 15 января 2019 г.

​Others pointed out that she is a kind of a recidivist in what concerns daring jumpsuit choice. This referred to the row over her 2017 French Open black cat-suit, which was slammed by French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli, saying that it would no longer be accepted as one has “to respect the game and the place”.

@tennismnia they need to stop banning serena cat suits befor she shows up in a bikini and fishnets lol serena says everytime u ban the outfit it gets shorter pic.twitter.com/7ODCfTRl2w — roger hamilton (@kojie09) 15 января 2019 г.

​However, in contrast to the organisers of the Grand Slam tournament in the world’s fashion centre, Paris, Melbourne bosses seemed to be less strict and did not voice any particular reproach.