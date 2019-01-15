US Gymnast Wows Millions of Fans With Head-Turning Routine (VIDEO)

Champion student gymnast Katelyn Ohashi from the University of California has become a viral sensation, leaving netizens in awe with her backflips, landing in the splits along with smooth dance moves.

Katelyn Ohashi, from the NCAA champion UCLA gymnastics team, entered the national spotlight after her squad shared a video of her joyful performance. Her routine at the recent Under Armor’s 2019 Collegiate Challenge has gained over 31 million views, thousands of likes and comments, mesmerizing netizens with its excellence and passion.

In the video, Ohashi makes three backflips, bounces playfully and then lands in a split to a mix of the Jacksons’ hits — Michael’s “I Want You Back”, and Janet’s “Rhythm Nation”.

​The routine received numerous shout-outs online, including from high-profile users, like California Senator Kamala Harris and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who used the clip to make a political point.

This UCLA performance alone is reason enough to make public colleges tuition-free 💪🏽🇺🇸 https://t.co/SNK5c3LCMg — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) 14 января 2019 г.

Some thought it was beyond human abilities.

The power drop into the splits bounce up at the end is mind bending. The power moves in modern floor routines are ridiculous. Awesome + sauce. — JamesHRH (@jameshrh) 13 января 2019 г.

This is a great mix of happy, epic and badass. 👏👏👏 — Lara 💜 (@geekylara) 13 января 2019 г.

​The landing in a split looked painful, according to some.

My vagina hurt just watching that! LOL — 🦌Abby (@AbbyismsUneditd) 13 января 2019 г.

No. It is not. 🔥 Holy Moly that final landing. Ouch. — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) 13 января 2019 г.

​Some reminisced about her earlier performance, with which she rocked the US in 2018.

Update: hadn't seen the 2018 one and it's amazing plus the teammates dance as well lmaooooo these girls are awesomehttps://t.co/bwAq6PrWUo — Coscorrodrift 👑 (@Coscorrodrift) 13 января 2019 г.

Others paid tribute to her teammates, following her every move.

She was never alone! Her team was in every move every jump tumble every spin: 😭😍😭😱😘 She already won but I hope they gave her the gold so she could share it with them. Beautiful! — Queen MKB (@queenmkb) 13 января 2019 г.

The teammates were adorable! — The Resistance in human form (@cathysm32176) 14 января 2019 г.

​Her coach congratulated Ohashi with a special celebratory routine.