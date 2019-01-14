Russian Biathlete Loginov's Victory Dismissed as 'Disgrace' by France's Fourcade

Russia’s Alexander Loginov, who had served a two-year suspension for doping in 2014, came first in the 10km sprint at the International Biathlon Union (IBU) World Cup in Germany.

Biathlete Alexander Loginov’s IBU World Cup win in Oberhof, Germany on Friday was met with disdain by fellow competitors, who took aim at the athlete for the previous doping abuse.

France’s Martin Fourcade, who finished in sixth place on Friday, dismissed the victory as a “disgrace”.

“I’m not happy that Loginov has won. I’m ok with the fact he’s allowed to compete now. But he won’t get my respect as he’d never apologised for doping. We need to be fair. His victory is a disgrace”, Fourcade said.

Can anyone challenge Alexander Loginov for the lead here in #OBE19? The Russian leads Boe and Fourcade in the finish.



Follow the men's sprint on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q

Fourcade was not the only biathlete to be frustrated with Loginov’s win: Swede Sebastian Samuelsson, who finished third, demanded an apology from the 26-year-old Russian.

“Loginov himself could have apologised to the whole biathlon family. If you used drugs, there is no place for you here. But if you show regret about what happened, people will find it much easier to trust you”, he said.

They are the three men who dealt with the tricky conditions in #OBE19 the best: Alexander Loginov, @7ohannesbo and @SebbeSamuelsson



Follow the men's sprint on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q

Speaking to Norwegian broadcaster NRK, Loginov said that he did not want to respond to any negative comments regarding his win.

“I would like to personally chat with Martin. We can discuss all our issues. There’s nothing else to say”.

In a parallel development, German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung suggested that regardless of his achievement, Loginov won’t be able to get rid of the “doping sinner stigma”.

Some, however, defended the Russian despite the doping scandal, including eight-time Olympic champion Ole Einar Bjorndalen, who stressed that Loginov “has already served his punishment”.

“We need to respect the fact that he has come back. But some have reacted negatively to his win. You could say not many people in the field of biathlon were happy at this result”, Bjorndalen told Norwegian reporters.

Renowned international sports lawyer Lucien Valloni also spoke in defence of Loginov, pointing to the fact that “everybody knows that all the press and the media there are a little bit against Russia actually”.

“I believe that this is unsportsmanlike behaviour, it is unfair. While Loginov has negative doping tests, other athletes should recognise and respect him as an individual, as an athlete. […] Now he is showing excellent results. I think this behaviour cannot be justified”.

On 13 January, Russian biathletes Loginov, Maxim Tsvetkov, Evgeniy Garanichev, and Dmitry Malyshko won gold in the men’s 4x7.5km relay competition at the IBU World Cup. Russia clinched a unique double after the women’s team grabbed a victory on the same day.

With very consistent shooting all round, the @russianbiathlon women grabbed victory in today's #OBE19 relay ahead of @skiverband and @olympijskytym

In November 2014 Loginov was temporarily suspended from training and competing after traces of the oxygen boosting Erythropoietin (EPO) were found in a drug test. Nine months later, the International Biathlon Union announced that he would not be allowed to compete until 25 November, 2016 – he received a two-year suspension for doping offences.