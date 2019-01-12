WADA to Announce Decision on RUSADA Status on January 22

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)’s executive committee will have a teleconference on January 22 to consider the status of Russia’s anti-doping agency RUSADA, its press office said.

"WADA ExCo to discuss Compliance Review Committee recommendation regarding RUSADA compliance status on 22 Jan via conference call. ExCo members requested that time to review appropriately the CRC recommendation… and to consult with their stakeholders. WADA will publicly communicate the ExCo decision on 22 Jan following the conference call," the statement reads.

The WADA mission, led by independent expert Jose Antonio Pascual, finished its visit to Moscow on December 21. The mission was tasked with retrieving raw data from the information management system of the Moscow laboratory but has not managed to complete the task in time.

Since the deadline has not been met, WADA said in a statement on Tuesday that its Compliance Review Committee (CRC) would present recommendations to the WADA Executive Committee on the status of RUSADA after its January session.

In 2015, WADA accused Russia of multiple doping violations and declared RUSADA non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code. Russian officials have refuted the allegations of the state-run doping program, while admitting that Russian sports did have some issues with doping abuse.

On September 20, 2018, the great majority of the WADA Executive Committee voted to reinstate RUSADA as an organization that complies with the World Anti-Doping Code, while stressing that WADA could reinstate RUSADA's non-compliance if the Russian agency failed to give WADA access to the data and samples of Moscow anti-doping laboratory, which was at the heart of the doping scandal, by December 31, 2018.