WATCH Ovechkin Launch Boston Defenceman Into Own Team's Bench

The Washington Capitals' star forward is well-known for his patented move of checking other players (and sometimes himself) into the bench.

Late in the first period of the Caps' game against the Boston Bruins on Thursday, Alex 'Ovi' Ovechkin slammed Boston Bruins defenceman Zdeno Chara so hard into the boards that the player fell into the Capitals' bench.

The moment was caught on video, and posted on NHL's official YouTube channel.

It wasn't the first time Ovi has pulled the bench-checking move in a game.

Two years ago, he checked Philadelphia Flyers centre Brayden Schenn into the Flyers' bench.

A year before that, he sent Los Angeles Kings' forward Kyle Clifford into the Capitals' bench.

Finally, in 2012, Ovi tumbled into his own bench after losing his balance while going over the boards for a line change.

The Capitals went on to defeat the Bruins 4:2, with Ovechkin pushing his team over the top, scoring two goals.

