IOC Opens Probe Into Japanese Olympic Committee Chief After Bribe Claims

"The IOC is 'partie civile' in this investigation and has been in close contact with the French judicial authorities. The IOC Ethics Commission has opened a file and will continue to monitor the situation — and is meeting today," the IOC said in a statement cited by insidethegames.biz.
The Tokyo bidding committee allegedly paid $1.5 million in 2016 to a Singaporean firm believed to have ties to Papa Massata Diack, the son of a former IAAF athletics association chief who had influence within the IOC.
