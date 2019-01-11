Register
17:39 GMT +311 January 2019
    Tsunekazu Takeda, President of the Japanese Olympic committee, attends a news conference during the 127th International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Monaco, December 8, 2014

    IOC Opens Probe Into Japanese Olympic Committee Chief After Bribe Claims

    © REUTERS / Eric Gaillard
    Sport
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said Friday that it had opened an investigation into the corruption charges recently brought against its top official for Japan, Tsunekazu Takeda.

    "The IOC is 'partie civile' in this investigation and has been in close contact with the French judicial authorities. The IOC Ethics Commission has opened a file and will continue to monitor the situation — and is meeting today," the IOC said in a statement cited by insidethegames.biz.

    The Olympics rings are seen on a fence in front of the Russian Olympic Committee building in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 24, 2016.
    © AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin
    Russian Olympic Committee ‘Has Served Its Sanction’ – IOC President
    French prosecutors reportedly indicted the 71-year-old president of the Japanese Olympic Committee earlier this week. Takeda is suspected of authorizing payments to advance Tokyo's bid to host the 2020 Summer Olympics.

    The Tokyo bidding committee allegedly paid $1.5 million in 2016 to a Singaporean firm believed to have ties to Papa Massata Diack, the son of a former IAAF athletics association chief who had influence within the IOC.

