Register
20:06 GMT +309 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jan 8, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates after assisting on a goal by center Brayden Point (not pictured) against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period at Amalie Arena

    Legend in the Making? Tampa Bay Forward Kucherov Blazes New Points Record

    © REUTERS / Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Nikita Kucherov is comfortably on track to passing the Tampa Bay Lightning points and assist record, set by center Vincent Lecavalier during the 2006-2007 season.

    Tampa Bay Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov has become the first player since right winger Jaromir Jagr to reach 70 points so early in a season, doing so in 43 matches, compared with Jagr's 38 game record set in 1999-2000.

    Kucherov hit 71 points on Tuesday during Tampa's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Twitter account of the NHL's Public Relations department said.

    According to the NHL, Kucherov is just the 10th player in league history to rack up 50 assists during the first 43 games of a season, joining hockey legends Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Ron Francis and Jaromir Jagr in doing so.

    Andrey Vasilevskiy during NHL game
    © YouTube, NHL
    'Lucky Leg': Russian NHL Hockey Player Saves Gates with His Heel
    According to theScore.com, Kucherov is on course to hitting a 135 point record for the 2018-2019 season if he remains uninjured and playing for all 82 regular season games. The last time a player passed 130 points was in 1995-1996, when both Jagr and Lemieux passed the mark (with 149 and 161 points, respectively).

    Averaging 1.65 points per game this season, Kucherov picked up a whopping 53 points in the last 25 games after hitting 18 points in the first 18 games.

    The Russian forward is well on track to passing Tampa Bay Lightning points record-holder Vincent Lecavalier, who racked up 108 points during the 2006-2007 season.

    Kucherov, 25, jointed Tampa Bay in 2011. Before that he played for CSKA Moscow in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League.

    Related:

    NHL Star Evgeni Malkin Donates 4Mln Roubles to Russian High-Rise Blast Victims
    WATCH NHL Player Getting His Face Smacked During Match [GRAPHIC VIDEO]
    'Lucky Leg': Russian NHL Hockey Player Saves Gates with His Heel
    Hockey Player Tastes Canadian Rival During NHL Match, Gets to Pay $5K (VIDEO)
    Russian Hockey Player Voynov Fails to Receive NHL Reinstatement - NHL Deputy
    WATCH Hockey Star Ovechkin Notch Another Hat Trick, Saving Game for Capitals
    Fans Giggle as Russian Hockey Star Ovechkin Gifts Neymar Jersey
    Tags:
    hockey, assists, goals, points, record, NHL, Tampa Bay Lightning, Nikita Kucherov
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Dancer in Front of a Dragon Snow Sculpture During a Pole Dancing Competition in China
    Magic of Winter: Stunning Ice and Snow Sculptures All Over the Globe
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok