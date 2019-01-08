Japanese Fighter Thrashed by Mayweather Names Condition for Bout With McGregor

The Japanese athlete came into the limelight after the announcement of his fight with American boxing champion Floyd Mayweather. The exhibition fight took place on New Year’s Eve and was supposed to last for three rounds, but Mayweather TKOed his opponent in around two minutes in the first round.

Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa has responded to the Irish mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Conor McGregor, saying that he is grateful that the latter has proposed to fight him. Nasukawa added that the bout is possible if it's held under kickboxing rules and in a weight category up to 58 kg.

Dear Mr. McGregor. @TheNotoriousMMA

Thank you very much for remembering my name. I’m honored that you would even consider fighting me.



58kg, kickboxing rules would probably get us in the ring sometime in the near future 👍 pic.twitter.com/BTgVVnwXLA — 那須川 天心 (@TeppenTenshin) January 7, 2019

Earlier, McGregor offered to organise an "exhibition bout" with the Japanese kickboxer sometime before summer 2019, but under MMA rules. It's unclear whether the Irish fighter will agree to limit his fighting style to kickboxing rules or if he will manage to fit the weight margin. By the time of his last fight, McGregor weighed 69.85 kg, but he has earlier fought in lighter divisions, down to featherweight, which includes fighters between 61 and 66 kg.

The US boxer called the fight a "9 minute walk to $9 million", in reference to the amount that he would be paid for it and the limit of three rounds in the fight. Because it was an exhibition fight, it was not registered in either of the fighters' records.