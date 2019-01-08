Register
    Floyd Mayweather vs Tenshin Nasukawa

    Japanese Fighter Thrashed by Mayweather Names Condition for Bout With McGregor

    © REUTERS/ Issei Kato
    The Japanese athlete came into the limelight after the announcement of his fight with American boxing champion Floyd Mayweather. The exhibition fight took place on New Year’s Eve and was supposed to last for three rounds, but Mayweather TKOed his opponent in around two minutes in the first round.

    Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa has responded to the Irish mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Conor McGregor, saying that he is grateful that the latter has proposed to fight him. Nasukawa added that the bout is possible if it's held under kickboxing rules and in a weight category up to 58 kg.

    Earlier, McGregor offered to organise an "exhibition bout" with the Japanese kickboxer sometime before summer 2019, but under MMA rules. It's unclear whether the Irish fighter will agree to limit his fighting style to kickboxing rules or if he will manage to fit the weight margin. By the time of his last fight, McGregor weighed 69.85 kg, but he has earlier fought in lighter divisions, down to featherweight, which includes fighters between 61 and 66 kg.

    READ MORE: Conor McGregor REVEALS Whom He Wants to Fight Next

    Nasukawa held an exhibition fight with undefeated American boxing champion Floyd Mayweather on New Year's Eve. The Japanese fighter lost the bout by technical knockout after Mayweather dropped him three times in a little under three minutes of the first round. The US boxer called the fight a "9 minute walk to $9 million", in reference to the amount that he would be paid for it and the limit of three rounds in the fight. Because it was an exhibition fight, it was not registered in either of the fighters' records.

    kickboxing, MMA, exhibition fight, Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor, Tenshin Nasukawa, Japan
