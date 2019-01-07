Register
16:24 GMT +307 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    UFC Fighter Conor McGregor

    Conor McGregor REVEALS Whom He Wants to Fight Next

    © AP Photo/ John Locher
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 01

    As the “Notorious” awaits the decision of the Nevada State Athletic Commission on possible punishment for a brawl that emerged after his unsuccessful bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov, the fighter continues to plan his next fight in mixed martial arts (MMA).

    Following the successful "9 minute walk to $9 million" accomplished by Floyd Mayweather on New Year's Eve, Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor expressed willingness to participate in an "exhibition bout" with Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. But unlike the fight with Mayweather, which was conducted according boxing rules, McGregor suggested an "MMA bout".

    Khabib Nurmagomedov, left, punches Conor McGregor during a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018.
    © AP Photo / John Locher
    WATCH UFC Chief Reveal When McGregor-Nurmagomedov Rematch Will Take Place

    On Twitter, McGregor suggested holding such a dual prior to the summer of 2019, although it remains unclear whether he will be eligible for new fights by that time. The Irish athlete is currently suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), which is reviewing his participation in a post-fight melee that erupted after McGregor's bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov. The next hearing in the case is set to be held at the end of January 2019.

    McGregor lost the bout with Nurmagomedov, which was his first fight after returning to MMA after a brief absence. The Irishman submitted to his rival after the latter performed a rear-naked choke on him. Following the fight, Nurmagomedov jumped out of the octagon and attacked McGregor's coach, sparking a melee in which the Irish athlete also took part.

    Both fighters were suspended by the NSAC, which is currently trying to determine a punishment for each of them. The penalty could include a fine and a temporary or even permanent suspension from fighting activities.

    READ MORE: Conor McGregor Takes Dig at Mayweather's $9m Prize for Two-Minute Fight

    Undefeated American boxing champion in numerous weight categories Floyd Mayweather participated in an "exhibition boxing match" on 31 December with Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. The fight was planned to last 3 rounds of 3 minutes each, but the US boxer won it in the first round by technical knockout, dropping Nasukawa 3 times in a little over 2 minutes.

    Related:

    WATCH UFC Chief Reveal When McGregor-Nurmagomedov Rematch Will Take Place
    Conor McGregor Takes Dig at Mayweather's $9m Prize for Two-Minute Fight
    McGregor Buys a Round for an Irish Pub’s Visitors, Spends €4,000 in a Night
    'King is Back': UFC Fans Abuzz as McGregor Throws Out Teaser of 2019 Comeback
    Conor McGregor Enjoys Luxurious Clothes and Cars for Free, Coach Says
    Tags:
    mixed martial arts, fight, exhibition, Nevada Athletic Commission, Tenshin Nasukawa, Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: ‘Snow Maidens’ From Around the World
    Hot Girls, Chilly Image: 'Snow Maidens' From Around the World
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    Stocks Rot Following China’s Apple Boycott
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse