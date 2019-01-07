Conor McGregor REVEALS Whom He Wants to Fight Next

As the “Notorious” awaits the decision of the Nevada State Athletic Commission on possible punishment for a brawl that emerged after his unsuccessful bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov, the fighter continues to plan his next fight in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Following the successful "9 minute walk to $9 million" accomplished by Floyd Mayweather on New Year's Eve, Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor expressed willingness to participate in an "exhibition bout" with Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. But unlike the fight with Mayweather, which was conducted according boxing rules, McGregor suggested an "MMA bout".

I wish to go to Tokyo to face Tenshin Nasukawa in a Mixed Martial Arts exhibition bout.

Before this summer.

Please arrange this, this instant.

Yours sincerely

The champ champ.

On Twitter, McGregor suggested holding such a dual prior to the summer of 2019, although it remains unclear whether he will be eligible for new fights by that time. The Irish athlete is currently suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), which is reviewing his participation in a post-fight melee that erupted after McGregor's bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov. The next hearing in the case is set to be held at the end of January 2019.

McGregor lost the bout with Nurmagomedov, which was his first fight after returning to MMA after a brief absence. The Irishman submitted to his rival after the latter performed a rear-naked choke on him. Following the fight, Nurmagomedov jumped out of the octagon and attacked McGregor's coach, sparking a melee in which the Irish athlete also took part.

Both fighters were suspended by the NSAC, which is currently trying to determine a punishment for each of them. The penalty could include a fine and a temporary or even permanent suspension from fighting activities.

Undefeated American boxing champion in numerous weight categories Floyd Mayweather participated in an "exhibition boxing match" on 31 December with Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. The fight was planned to last 3 rounds of 3 minutes each, but the US boxer won it in the first round by technical knockout, dropping Nasukawa 3 times in a little over 2 minutes.