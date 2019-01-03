'I've Seen Better Acting in Pornos': Mayweather-Nasukawa Bout Dismissed as Fake

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter and sports commentator Brendan Schaub has characterized 41-year-old undefeated US boxing champion Floyd 'Money' Mayweather's trouncing of 20-year-old Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa as "fake."
"I've seen better acting in pornos," Schaub, the podcaster and host of Showtime's Below The Belt, said, according to Boxing Scene.
"Of course this is fake. Who cares? But of course this is fake. Come on, you believed that? He made nine million, we should be celebrating that," Schaub noted, adding that he hoped Nasukawa made some money from the exhibition fight for his efforts. "All we know is that Floyd got paid," the commentator noted.
Mayweather routed Nasukawa via technical knockout (TKO) after dropping him three times in the first 140 seconds of the first round.
The match, held on New Year's Eve in Saitama, Japan, used boxing rules, and pocketed Mayweather a cool $9 million payday.
Schaub, 35, left the UFC in 2014 following a career which included 10 victories and five defeats, turning to sports journalism.
The commentator wasn't the only one to question whether the fight's authenticity, with MMA fans taking to social media to post analysis videos, or criticizing the fight as fundamentally unfair to begin with, given the weight class difference between Mayweather and Nasukawa, the difference in fight style between boxing and kickboxing, etc.
NEW VIDEO!!! Deeper Look!@FloydMayweather vs @TeppenTenshin!!— Robin Black (@robinblackmma) January 1, 2019
Sincerest thanks to @joerogan and @Grabaka_Hitman.
It’s the perfect debate. It works both ways.
Enjoy The Hostilities My Friends.@RIZINFF @rizin_PR @ufc @danawhite @ChaelSonnen @TheNotoriousMMA @TheRock @garyvee pic.twitter.com/qpq8CzH4Az
January 3, 2019
Looks like Floyd Mayweather has found his next fight… pic.twitter.com/MWWn2VgdfI— Rob Lep (@RobLep1) January 1, 2019
