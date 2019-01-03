WATCH Mexican MMA Fighter Stun 'Korean Zombie' in 2018 KO of the Year

The MMA knockout of the year came in the final second of a bout which took place during the UFC's 25th anniversary show on 10 November in the US city of Denver.

The MMA Fighting sports website has picked Mexican fighter Yair Rodriguez stunning Korean rival Chan Sung Jung with a last-ditch elbow punch as 2018's Knockout of the Year.

With time ticking away in the featherweight fight, Rodriguez finally managed to counterattack Chan, also known as "the Korean Zombie", with a powerful back elbow strike which immediately sent Chan to the canvas.

The bout took place at the UFC Fight Night 139 tournament in Denver on 10 November, an event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the organisation.