Floyd Mayweather Reveals He Ignored Training Ahead of Thrashing Nasukawa

It took Mayweather two minutes to destroy his younger rival in what ESPN called a "laughable event"; he said that his preparations were all about "moving around" a bit with a sparring partner.

Floyd "Money" Mayweather, the 41-year-old retired boxing legend, revealed that he did not train for his recent victorious two-minute exhibition match against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.

"Did I have a training camp for this fight? No," Mayweather said after the match, as cited by Boxing Scene. "I went to the gym a few times and moved around with Daquan [Mays], a young champion on the rise. Now, I'mma call him a champion now — he could be a champion, which I believe he can, with experience, and if he listens. He's young, he has a lot to learn, but he will be okay.

"I'm just happy he was able to move around with me, just a little bit, just to get the kinks out, so I can come out here and perform for you guys."

Mayweather beat 20-year-old Nasukawa via a technical knockout (TKO) after dropping him to the canvas three times in round 1 on New Year's Eve. The match was held according to boxing rules; Mayweather pocketed a whopping $9 million for thrashing the Japanese prodigy in what has become his second successful one-match comeback in two years.

He returned to the ring in 2016 to outmatch Conor "The Notorious" McGregor with a TKO in round 10, extending his unbeaten run to 50-0.