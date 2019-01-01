Russian U20 National Hockey Team Defeats Canadians 2-1 World Junior Championship

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian national hockey team under the age of 20 defeated the Canadian team 2-1 (1-1, 0-0, 1-0) in the last group stage match of the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship (WJHC), taking the top spot in the Group A.

The Russian team's scorers were Grigori Denisenko (6th minute) and Pavel Shen (52). The only goal of Canadians was scored by Cody Glass (3).

The Russian national team won all four matches in the group stage and will play the quarterfinal against Slovakia, which finished fourth in group B.

The 2019 WJHC is being held in Vancouver, Canada. The tournament's quarterfinals will be held on January 2. The final is scheduled for January 5.