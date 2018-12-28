North Korean Travel Agency Unlikely Sponsor of English Football Team

An announcement by Visit North Korea has taken many by surprise, as commentators rushed to social media platforms to discuss a sponsorship deal secured by a non-league football club Blyth Spartans of north-east England.

An agency providing travel advice "with an emphasis on engagement in the world's most secretive country," Visit North Korea was "proud" to announce the new agreement and expressed gratitude for "the chance to support clubs in the North East of England!"

Today we are proud to announce our new sponsorship agreement with @Blyth_Spartans F.C. We are grateful for the chance to support clubs in the North East of England! #DPRK #Northkorea #HowayBlyth #blyhhttps://t.co/gSwrNFYRde — Visit North Korea (@Visit_DPRK) December 27, 2018​

Expectedly, the unlikely partnership raised eyebrows of football lovers and the general public.

For those that like to travel to far flung places our new @Blyth_Spartans advertiser @Visit_DPRK would love to hear from you! Thanks to @Visit_DPRK for your support and if anyone there needs a team to follow @Blyth_Spartans isn't be a bad choice 👍 pic.twitter.com/iP86GI08Q8 — Mark Scott (@BSAFCCommercial) December 27, 2018​

Hello I was wondering if the Supreme Leader would consider sponsoring my Little League baseball team. — Little League Icon (@LilLeagueIcon) December 28, 2018​

Not even the weirdest thing that's happened in 2018 https://t.co/jwPDeaFdy6 — Luke (@LukeHuggan) December 27, 2018​

This makes sense. Blyth is the only place in the UK that is grimmer than North Korea😉 — Stuart Grant (@McClumsy84) December 27, 2018​

The travel agency recognized that to some the deal was unusual but assured their followers that it wasn't a political endorsement.

"North Korea is more just a man, it is a people, a culture, a history. We our mission is hope, peace and co-existence!" the agency said in a tweet.