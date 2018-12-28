Register
12:19 GMT +328 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    John Major, and his wife Norma, posing with the Littlewoods Cup during the 1997 election campaign

    Chelsea-Supporting PM John Major Was Tipped Off About Club Losing Stadium Plea

    © AP Photo /
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In the wake of the Hillsborough disaster, in which 92 Liverpool fans were crushed to death at Sheffield Wednesday's stadium during an FA Cup semi final match against Nottingham Forest, the government had decided to ban standing at all grounds in the top two tiers of English football.

    In June 1994 a civil servant with the Department of National Heritage wrote to Prime Minister John Major forewarning him his beloved Chelsea were one of a number of football clubs whose application to be exempted from all-seater stadiums had been rejected.

    Jennifer Shaw, who worked for the Secretary of State for National Heritage, Peter Brooke, wrote to Mr. Major's private secretary, Mark Adams.

    ​"Tomorrow my Secretary of State will be announcing his final decision on applications which have been received from clubs in the Premier League and First Division of the Football League for extensions to the government's all-seater deadline…..In view of his widely-known interest in Chelsea FC, you may wish to forewarn the Prime Minister that the club is among those whose applications the Secretary of State has decided to reject," wrote Ms. Shaw, in a letter which was released by the National Archives on Friday, December 28.

    Costly Conversion into All-Seater Arena

    The letter goes on to say that Chelsea — then under the ownership of maverick chairman Ken Bates — had decided not to appeal against his decision.

    Bates later turned to Matthew Harding, a businessman and Chelsea fan, for the investment required to convert the club's Stamford Bridge stadium into an all-seater ground.

    Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium, which was converted to all-seater in the late 1990s
    © AP Photo /
    Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium, which was converted to all-seater in the late 1990s

    Bates eventually sold Chelsea to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich for £59 million in 2003.

    Five other clubs — Manchester City, Newcastle, Barnsley, Oldham Athletic and Swindon Town — also had their applications for an exemption turned down.

    But Mr. Brooke did agree to exempt Derby County, Sunderland, Middlesbrough, Portsmouth and Grimsby from converting their stadiums to all-seater because all five were already planning to move to brand new all-seater stadia.

    In the event Portsmouth and Grimsby never did move ground but Middlesbrough moved to the Riverside Stadium in 1995, Derby opened Pride Park in 1997 and Sunderland played their first game at the Stadium of Light the same year.

    The same file in the National Archives also contains a letter from the then Home Secretary, Michael Howard, to Mr. Major about football hooliganism.

    Failure to Qualify for 1994 World Cup Seen as a Positive

    The letter, written in December 1993, starts by referring to a meeting the pair had had the previous month in which Mr. Major had raised his concerns about outbreaks of hooliganism in 1994 and had asked if it was possible to put in extra measures in the Criminal Justice and Public Order Bill, which was then going through Parliament.

    "Now that England and Wales have failed to qualify for the World Cup in America, there is likely to be far less pressure on the government to act quickly," writes Mr. Howard.

    "Fewer matches will be played abroad and the only one which causes concern is the game between Germany and England, which is scheduled to take place in Germany on 20 April 1994, the anniversary of Hitler's birth," adds Mr. Howard.

    Mr. Howard said he shared the Prime Minister's concerns that the game "might provide a focus for extreme groups" but he said even if they were to add new measures to the bill they would not come into effect in time for the game.

    "The Germans, too, are alive to the possibility of trouble and have already switched the venue from Munich to Hamburg," Mr. Howard added.

    England eventually ended up pulling out of the friendly match.

    Seven years later England fans did attend a match in Munich — when England trounced Germany 5-1 in a World Cup qualifier, with Michael Owen scoring a hat-trick.

    By then football hooliganism, or the "English disease" as it had been known, was almost eradicated among England fans and the game passed off peacefully.

    Related:

    Chelsea FC Fans Caught Displaying Nazi Symbol in Budapest (PHOTOS)
    Chelsea FC Condemns 'Abhorrent Anti-Semitic' Chants During Europa Game
    Chelsea Fan Accused of Abusing Raheem Sterling Denies Making Racial Slur
    End of 'Roman Empire'? Abramovich Wants Record £3 Billion for Chelsea - Reports
    Tags:
    stadium, hooligans, football, Hillsborough disaster, Chelsea FC, UK Home Office, Sir John Major, Sheffield, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Allure: Stunning Participants of Oriental International Beauty Pageant
    Eastern Allure: Stunning Participants of Oriental International Beauty Pageant
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse