Register
16:58 GMT +326 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) grimaces after straining his left groin, during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

    Fans Abuzz as NBA Legend LeBron James Exits Game With Groin Injury (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo / Tony Avelar
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    LA Lakers' victory over the Warriors was overshadowed by LeBron James' shock injury. The rest of the Lakers players managed to blow out the two-time defending NBA champions, while the team's main star is yet to learn the severity of his injury following an MRI scan.

    Lakers forward LeBron James was forced to quit Tuesday's game against Golden State midway through the third quarter with a groin injury.

    The NBA icon said that he "felt a pop" in his left groin after his leg slipped; he then departed to the locker room. "[Golden State Warriors'] Draymond [Green] got his hand on the ball, and when he got the loose ball I just over-extended my groin I guess. I felt it coming down the court and I just over-extended it again back on defense. It was just an unfortunate play," said James, who is slated to have an MRI scan on Wednesday.

    His younger teammates went on to regroup and outshoot the Warriors 127-101, and some fans even suggested that his injury could be part of his plan to show that his team can do well without him.

    The last time James missed a game was on 12 April 2017; he has since featured in 156 straight games, including in the regular season and post-season — the greatest mystery in sports?

    LeBron, 33, a four-time NBA MVP and a three-time NBA Finals MVP, played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003-2010 before he left for the Miami Hit. He came back to the Cavs in 2014, and eventually became the club's all-time best in terms of games played, as well as the leading scorer, with 23,119 points (over 12,000 more than the second-best Ilgauskas). He moved to the Los Angeles Lakers in July as a free agent on a four-year $153.3 million deal.

    During his 15-year career, he made nine appearances in the NBA Finals, including the past eight Eastern Conference championship rounds. The NBA's all-time career playoff leader in points, steals and minutes played, LeBron James is widely acknowledged as one of the greatest basketball players in history.

    Related:

    NBA Icon LeBron James in Hot Water Again... Over 'Jewish Money' Post
    Dancing King: LeBron James Can't Resist Sicko Mode Song
    'Old White Men': NBA Star Rips NFL Owners' 'Slave Mentality', Twitter Fires Back
    NASA Offers to Prove to Skeptical NBA Star That Moon Landings Happened
    WATCH: US Rock Star Loses It During NBA Brawl, Gets Ejected Himself
    Tags:
    groin, basketball, injury, NBA, LeBron James, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Capital Charm: Meet the Gorgeous Contestants of Miss Moscow 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Capital Charm: Meet the Gorgeous Contestants of Miss Moscow 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse